70 people hospitalized after eating buckwheat flour during fasting

Sadly, this isn't new—around 200 people got sick from kuttu atta during Navratri last year in Delhi , and dozens of students fell ill at a hostel. These repeated incidents show that food poisoning around fasting festivals is becoming a serious concern.

Tips for safe fasting foods

Officials are testing samples to check for bacteria or other contamination.

Buckwheat flour spoils easily if stored wrong because of its high oil content and can grow harmful fungi if it gets damp.

If you're fasting, experts say to check your kuttu atta for freshness—no musty smell—and be careful with fried foods too.