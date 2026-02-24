700-800 Indian med students stuck in Iran amid tensions
India
About 700-800 Indian med students are still in Iran, even after the embassy told everyone to leave because of rising tensions.
The reason? They can't miss their Uloompaya and Pre-Internship exams scheduled in March 2026—these tests are essential for moving forward in their MBBS, and skipping them could cost a whole year.
Students, groups, reach out to Indian government for help
It's a tough spot: some universities postponed exams, but not all did, and some university authorities (for example, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences) are holding on to student passports.
Student groups have reached out to the Indian government for help with postponing exams or arranging safe evacuation.
As Dr. Mohammad Momim Khan from AIMSA J&K said, students were anxious about their future.