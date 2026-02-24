700-800 Indian med students stuck in Iran amid tensions

Students, groups, reach out to Indian government for help

It's a tough spot: some universities postponed exams, but not all did, and some university authorities (for example, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences) are holding on to student passports.

Student groups have reached out to the Indian government for help with postponing exams or arranging safe evacuation.

As Dr. Mohammad Momim Khan from AIMSA J&K said, students were anxious about their future.