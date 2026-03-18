710 doctors served notices in Maharashtra's health care revamp
India
Maharashtra is getting serious about fixing its public health care.
Notices were issued to 710 doctors; disciplinary action was taken against 442, and services of 58 doctors were terminated.
It's all about making hospitals more transparent and reliable for everyone.
New tech and task force to tackle illegal medical practices
New tech like biometric and GPS attendance is coming to keep things accountable in hospitals.
Health-care schemes now cover way more illnesses, and there's a vaccination drive for teenage girls to fight rising cancer cases.
Plus, a new task force will soon tackle illegal medical practices with tougher penalties on the way.