77 from Sadhguru's foundation missing after flash flood in Tibet 

In a post on X, Sadhguru confirmed the tragedy and said, "A terrible and tragic flash flood has taken place at Gyirong in Tibet-China, and one of our Kailash groups was caught in it."

"We are working with the authorities to see if we can get to the location and stand ready to be part of the rescue efforts," he added.

He said "495 people have already returned safely. 743 people are currently in Tibet, 148 people are in Nepal."