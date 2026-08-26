77 from Sadhguru's foundation missing after flash flood in Tibet
What's the story
Seventy-seven pilgrims from one of Sadhguru's Kailash pilgrimage groups have gone missing after a flash flood hit Gyirong in Tibet. The group from Sadhguru's Isha Foundation was at an immigration office when the flood struck, submerging the building and much of the town. No official word has been received on their condition or whereabouts as rescue operations continue amid widespread flooding and landslides along the Nepal-Tibet border.
Rescue operations
Volunteers working to reach affected pilgrims
In a post on X, Sadhguru confirmed the tragedy and said, "A terrible and tragic flash flood has taken place at Gyirong in Tibet-China, and one of our Kailash groups was caught in it."
"We are working with the authorities to see if we can get to the location and stand ready to be part of the rescue efforts," he added.
He said "495 people have already returned safely. 743 people are currently in Tibet, 148 people are in Nepal."
Damage assessment
Syapru Besi and Timure among worst-hit
In Nepal, Syapru Besi and Timure in Rasuwa district were among the worst-hit areas.
Rasuwa district administrator Narendra Pariyar said villages and infrastructure project sites have been washed away.
Preliminary data from the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) shows that 384 pilgrims are out of contact. Authorities have warned of possible heavy casualties and advised residents along the Bhote Koshi river to move to higher ground.
Prime Minister Balendra Shah has dispatched rescue teams to assist in relief operations.
Additional disaster
46 dead so far
Since the flash flood hit the region on Wednesday morning, 46 people have been killed.
Of these, 18 bodies have been recovered from Chitawan district, 16 from Dhading, 11 from Nuwakot and one from Rasuwa, a spokesperson at Bagmati Province Police Office said.
Nearly 500 others, including 105 Indians, remain missing after the massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal districts on Wednesday.