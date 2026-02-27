8 more cheetahs to arrive in India tomorrow

Journey and arrival details

The Indian Air Force is flying the cheetahs in on a cargo plane—a trip that takes nearly 10 hours.

Once they land in Gwalior Friday night, helicopters will carry them to Kuno by Saturday morning.

The park has set up special helipads and done trial runs so everything goes smoothly.

When they arrive, the cheetahs will spend a month in quarantine enclosures before joining their new home.