8 soldiers injured in Kishtwar gunfight with terrorists
India
Eight Indian soldiers were hurt during a gunfight with suspected militants believed to be linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday.
The clash broke out while the Army and local police were searching the area as part of Operation Trashi-I, and things escalated quickly when militants opened fire.
What happened next
The shootout turned intense, with militants using heavy gunfire and grenades. More security forces—including the CRPF—were called in to help.
Thankfully, all injured soldiers have been evacuated and are stable.
Security has now been ramped up in Kishtwar, with drones and sniffer dogs searching for the militants.
This marks the third such encounter in Jammu lately, as authorities stay extra alert ahead of Republic Day.