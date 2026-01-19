8 soldiers injured in Kishtwar gunfight with terrorists

What happened next

The shootout turned intense, with militants using heavy gunfire and grenades. More security forces—including the CRPF—were called in to help.

Thankfully, all injured soldiers have been evacuated and are stable.

Security has now been ramped up in Kishtwar, with drones and sniffer dogs searching for the militants.

This marks the third such encounter in Jammu lately, as authorities stay extra alert ahead of Republic Day.