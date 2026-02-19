8-year-old becomes youngest keynote speaker at India AI Impact Summit

Ranvir Sachdeva, just eight years old, became the youngest keynote speaker at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. He impressed everyone by connecting ancient Indian wisdom with today's artificial intelligence and sharing how different countries are building their own paths in AI, including India's unique journey.

Ranvir's message to the audience Ranvir shared his own use case of an Indian AI model and talked about how he's contributing to India's GDP by promoting AI literacy.

He encouraged everyone to become creators of technology, not just users—a message that drew praise on social media.

Ranvir is already studying machine learning at Harvard Even at his age, Ranvir is studying machine learning at Harvard and serves as an ITU160 Ambassador for the International Telecommunication Union.

He's built an API-powered chatbot (and holds a Google Responsible AI certificate) and wrote "Are You Born With AI?," which even caught the attention of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.