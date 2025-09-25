84-year-old gets tattoo of body donation pledge, hospital honors him
Here's something you don't see every day: An 84-year-old from Madhya Pradesh actually tattooed his body donation pledge right onto his back.
The tattoo says "Property of Medical College" and includes the date he made the promise.
Doctors spotted it during an operation at Jai Arogya Hospital, which led to Gajara Raja Medical College taking steps to officially document his unique commitment.
Majumdar received shawl, certificate from college
To recognize this heartfelt act, the college held a ceremony on Tuesday where Majumdar received a shawl, a shrifal (that's a ceremonial coconut), and a certificate.
He shared that the tattoo is meant as a permanent reminder to his family to carry out his wish.
Dean Dr. RKS Dhakad called pledges like this practical and valuable for medical training and research, saying they help future doctors learn in real-world ways.