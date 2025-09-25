Kolkata's Durga Puja shopping hit by heavy rain
Kolkata got drenched by heavy rain on Monday, just as everyone was gearing up for Durga Puja. Major shopping spots like Gariahat and New Market were flooded, making them almost impossible to reach—and leaving local traders counting their losses.
Hawkers had it rough too, dealing with soaked stock and barely any customers. As Debraj Ghosh from the hawkers' union explained, hawkers are dealing with damaged goods and dwindling customers.
Transport took a big hit
cabs were scarce (and pricey), while busses and autos had to dodge waterlogged streets.
Many people waded through knee-deep water in places like Park Circus and Tollygunge.
Sadly, seven people lost their lives to electrocution after floodwaters reached electrical installations.
Daily routines—and festive plans—might stay on hold for now.