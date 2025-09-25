Kolkata's Durga Puja shopping hit by heavy rain India Sep 25, 2025

Kolkata got drenched by heavy rain on Monday, just as everyone was gearing up for Durga Puja. Major shopping spots like Gariahat and New Market were flooded, making them almost impossible to reach—and leaving local traders counting their losses.

Hawkers had it rough too, dealing with soaked stock and barely any customers. As Debraj Ghosh from the hawkers' union explained, hawkers are dealing with damaged goods and dwindling customers.