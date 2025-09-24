Ladakh protests: 4 dead, over 70 injured

Activist hunger strike; curfew, internet ban imposed

Activist Sonam Wangchuk says years of unmet demands—like Sixth Schedule protections and more jobs—sparked this movement.

The government blames Wangchuk for stirring things up, but he insists he's committed to peaceful protest and is even on a hunger strike for statehood.

Authorities have imposed curfews and pointed to steps like raising tribe reservations and hiring for government jobs.

Talks with leaders are set for October 6.