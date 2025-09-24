Next Article
Ladakh protests: 4 dead, over 70 injured
India
Ladakh has seen major unrest since Wednesday, with protests leaving four people dead and over 70 injured.
Locals are demanding more autonomy and job opportunities, saying the BJP hasn't delivered on its promises.
Things got heated as protesters targeted the BJP office and police vehicles in Leh.
Activist hunger strike; curfew, internet ban imposed
Activist Sonam Wangchuk says years of unmet demands—like Sixth Schedule protections and more jobs—sparked this movement.
The government blames Wangchuk for stirring things up, but he insists he's committed to peaceful protest and is even on a hunger strike for statehood.
Authorities have imposed curfews and pointed to steps like raising tribe reservations and hiring for government jobs.
Talks with leaders are set for October 6.