India may allow wheat flour exports after assessing crop outlook
India is considering loosening up on exports of wheat products like maida, suji, and atta.
Food Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government will decide after checking this season's wheat crop outlook, evaluating availability and food security concerns before arriving at any decision.
Flour millers urge government to allow exports
Flour millers are urging the government to allow exports of up to 1 million tons of processed wheat goods, which are currently restricted.
Their federation points out that government stocks are stable and says easing restrictions could help farmers earn more and boost India's reputation as a reliable supplier around the world.