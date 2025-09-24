Next Article
Vijayawada Dasara: IMD warns of heavy rain, storms
India
Vijayawada is gearing up for heavy rain on September 26 and 27, thanks to a cyclonic system brewing near the Bay of Bengal.
The IMD says Andhra Pradesh can expect storms, lightning, and gusty winds from September 25-29—right in the middle of Dasara festivities.
Authorities are on high alert
The downpour could put a damper on celebrations at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple and high inflows are expected at Prakasam Barrage on the Krishna River, and authorities have issued a warning.
Authorities are setting up extra safety measures at river ghats—think barricades, warning signs, and to help keep festival-goers safe.
If you're planning to join the festivities, keep an eye on updates and stay safe!