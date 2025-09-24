Vijayawada Dasara: IMD warns of heavy rain, storms

Authorities are on high alert

The downpour could put a damper on celebrations at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple and high inflows are expected at Prakasam Barrage on the Krishna River, and authorities have issued a warning.

Authorities are setting up extra safety measures at river ghats—think barricades, warning signs, and to help keep festival-goers safe.

If you're planning to join the festivities, keep an eye on updates and stay safe!