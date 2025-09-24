Delhi: Man stabbed during Navratri procession fight over loud music

Police investigating incident, reviewing CCTV footage

Police have arrested a 21-year-old food delivery agent, Kanhaiya (also known as Vivek), and a 17-year-old boy after raids in northeast Delhi.

They recovered the knife believed to be used in the stabbing.

Kanhaiya reportedly told police he was hit first and only retaliated.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and talking to witnesses as they work to piece together exactly what happened during the clash.