Delhi: Man stabbed during Navratri procession fight over loud music
During a Navratri procession near the Gandhi Museum in Delhi on Monday, a fight broke out between two groups over loud DJ music and overtaking.
Things escalated quickly—one man was stabbed in the chest and back, while another suffered minor injuries.
Both were taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital for treatment.
Police investigating incident, reviewing CCTV footage
Police have arrested a 21-year-old food delivery agent, Kanhaiya (also known as Vivek), and a 17-year-old boy after raids in northeast Delhi.
They recovered the knife believed to be used in the stabbing.
Kanhaiya reportedly told police he was hit first and only retaliated.
Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and talking to witnesses as they work to piece together exactly what happened during the clash.