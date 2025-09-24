Next Article
Kerala: Case against monk for calling Ayyappa's companion 'terrorist'
Shantananda Maharshi, a monk and chief of the Chenkottukonam-based Sree Rama Dasa Mission, caused a stir by calling Vavar—traditionally seen as Lord Ayyappa's Muslim companion—a "Muslim invader" and "terrorist" at an event on or around September 22, 2025.
He argued that Vavar shouldn't be worshiped and said the real tradition is to honor Vapuran, a spirit of Lord Shiva.
Maharshi's comments draw ire, case filed
The comments quickly drew complaints from local leaders, who said Maharshi was hurting religious feelings and risking Hindu-Muslim harmony.
Police have now filed a case against him for promoting enmity between communities.
The incident has reignited debates around Sabarimala's traditions and interfaith respect in Kerala.