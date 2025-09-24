Kerala: Case against monk for calling Ayyappa's companion 'terrorist' India Sep 24, 2025

Shantananda Maharshi, a monk and chief of the Chenkottukonam-based Sree Rama Dasa Mission, caused a stir by calling Vavar—traditionally seen as Lord Ayyappa's Muslim companion—a "Muslim invader" and "terrorist" at an event on or around September 22, 2025.

He argued that Vavar shouldn't be worshiped and said the real tradition is to honor Vapuran, a spirit of Lord Shiva.