Assam Governor visits Zubeen Garg's home, offers condolences
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visited late singer Zubeen Garg's home in Guwahati on Wednesday, a day after Garg's cremation.
Garg, a beloved music icon, passed away on September 19, 2025 while swimming in Singapore.
The Governor offered heartfelt condolences to Garg's father and wife, recognizing the deep loss felt across Assam.
'Cultural ambassador'
Governor Acharya called Garg a "cultural ambassador" who brought people together through his music and broke down barriers of caste and creed.
He shared that Garg's values and artistic spirit will keep inspiring generations and shaping Assam's vibrant culture for years to come.