Next Article
PM Modi reviews ₹65,000cr infra projects in latest PRAGATI meeting
India
Prime Minister Modi just reviewed eight huge infrastructure projects worth ₹65,000 crore, covering everything from mining and railways to water and power across 15 states.
This happened during the latest PRAGATI meeting, where he pushed for faster deadlines and quick fixes—basically aiming to make life easier and boost business.
PRAGATI platform helps track progress of projects
Modi told officials to focus on real results, reminding them that delays mean higher costs and people missing out on key services.
He also highlighted the need for more reforms to keep things efficient and competitive.
The PRAGATI platform helps both central and state teams track progress together so these big plans actually get done on time.