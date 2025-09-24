Mumbai: Man kills father, grandfather after daily alcohol-related quarrels
Chetan Bhadre, 23, allegedly murdered his father and grandfather at their MIDC home in Mumbai on Tuesday night after an altercation with his intoxicated father and grandfather.
Police say Chetan had faced constant harassment from his father, grandfather, and uncle—who often pressured him and his sister for cash to buy alcohol.
This ongoing tension had even led to their mother leaving the family two years ago.
Man turns himself in at local police station
During the altercation, Chetan attacked all three relatives with a knife—killing his father Manoj and grandfather Babu, while his uncle Anil was injured but managed to escape.
Afterward, Chetan turned himself in at the local police station with the blood-stained knife and confessed to the murders.
He's now been arrested under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), while his uncle was injured but managed to escape.