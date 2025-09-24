Next Article
No role in Zubeen's death: Assam media entrepreneur Sanjive Narain
India
Assam's well-known media entrepreneur, Sanjive Narain, has firmly denied any role in the recent death of singer Zubeen Garg.
At a press conference this Wednesday, Narain called the accusations against him a "conspiracy" and submitted travel documents proving he was at a film premiere in Guwahati on September 18, then traveled through Kolkata before reaching Singapore on September 19.
Narain calls decision to take Garg out to sea 'negligence'
Narain stressed that his Singapore trip was self-funded for his book launch during the North East Festival—not for any party.
He said he wasn't at the yacht where Garg died but arrived later to find CPR being given.
Calling the decision to take Garg out to sea "pure negligence," Narain added, "I will fully cooperate."