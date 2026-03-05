87,000 children to be screened for heart, other health issues

Kids diagnosed with health issues getting free treatment

The screening program plans to check over 87,000 children by March 2026—not just for CHD but for 32 different health conditions.

Mobile teams are also checking things like nutrition and vision.

Some children diagnosed so far have gotten free treatment. As Dr. Rashmi Batra puts it, catching these issues early means around 78 children received free treatment in 2025—giving many kids a healthier start.