87,000 children to be screened for heart, other health issues
India
Fifteen children from Gurugram, all suspected of having congenital heart disease (CHD), were recently sent to Rohtak for detailed heart tests.
This is part of a big health drive at over 1,000 anganwadi centers, aiming to catch and treat heart problems early in kids.
Kids diagnosed with health issues getting free treatment
The screening program plans to check over 87,000 children by March 2026—not just for CHD but for 32 different health conditions.
Mobile teams are also checking things like nutrition and vision.
Some children diagnosed so far have gotten free treatment. As Dr. Rashmi Batra puts it, catching these issues early means around 78 children received free treatment in 2025—giving many kids a healthier start.