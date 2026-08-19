9 Bangladeshis, including child, killed in Kolkata hotel fire 

Four fire tenders and a disaster management team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze.

Firefighters faced difficulties due to dense smoke but managed to evacuate those trapped inside.

A police officer told news agency PTI, "The dense smoke made it difficult for firefighters to climb the staircase and reach the upper floors."

The fire department said all nine were Bangladeshi nationals who had traveled to Kolkata for medical treatment, news agency ANI reported.