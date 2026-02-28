9 cheetahs from Botswana arrive at MP's Kuno National Park

Nine cheetahs from Botswana, comprising six females and three males, have arrived at Madhya Pradesh 's Kuno National Park. The big cats were flown in on an Indian Air Force aircraft, landing in Gwalior before being transported to their enclosures at the park, according to a report by The Print. This is the third batch of cheetahs under India's Project Cheetah, aimed at reviving the cheetah population, which now stands at 48.

Conservation effort Project Cheetah's journey so far "Project Cheetah" was launched in September 2022 with the introduction of eight cheetahs from Namibia. A second batch of 12 cheetahs from South Africa followed in February 2023. The project aims to increase India's cheetah population, which now stands at 48 after the latest arrivals. However, it has faced challenges with several deaths among both adult and cub populations since its inception.

Survival rate Hope remains for cheetah revival Despite the setbacks, officials remain hopeful about the future of "Project Cheetah." The new batch of cheetahs is expected to give a much-needed boost to India's cheetah revival efforts. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will release these big cats into their enclosures at Kuno National Park. The park has seen some success with breeding efforts since 2023, with 39 cubs born and 27 surviving to date.

