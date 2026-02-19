9 patients lose eyesight after cataract surgeries at UP hospital

As the patients' conditions worsened, many were referred to super-specialty hospitals in Delhi , Lucknow , and Varanasi . The complications included severe pain, bleeding, and pus discharge from the operated eyes. District Magistrate Deepak Meena said strict action would be taken against those responsible for this incident. He added that a magisterial inquiry has been initiated and promised swift action based on its findings.

Hospital closure

Hospital's ophthalmology department sealed

The health department has also sealed the hospital's ophthalmology department after confirming infections through culture reports. Gorakhpur Chief Medical Officer Rajesh Jha said a district-level committee is investigating the lapse. He added that samples are being tested at BRD Medical College's microbiology department and statements from involved doctors have been recorded. In light of this incident, authorities have advised other rural hospitals in Gorakhpur district to disinfect their operating theaters and surgical areas.