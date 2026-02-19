9 patients lose eyesight after cataract surgeries at UP hospital
What's the story
Nine patients have lost their eyesight after developing infections following cataract surgeries at a private hospital in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The New Rajesh Hi-Tech Hospital had reportedly organized an eye camp on February 1, where around 30 patients underwent cataract surgeries. A few days later, 18 of them developed severe eye infections and nine eventually lost their eyesight and required surgical removal of the affected eyes at other hospitals.
Medical crisis
Patients referred to super-specialty hospitals
As the patients' conditions worsened, many were referred to super-specialty hospitals in Delhi, Lucknow, and Varanasi. The complications included severe pain, bleeding, and pus discharge from the operated eyes. District Magistrate Deepak Meena said strict action would be taken against those responsible for this incident. He added that a magisterial inquiry has been initiated and promised swift action based on its findings.
Hospital closure
Hospital's ophthalmology department sealed
The health department has also sealed the hospital's ophthalmology department after confirming infections through culture reports. Gorakhpur Chief Medical Officer Rajesh Jha said a district-level committee is investigating the lapse. He added that samples are being tested at BRD Medical College's microbiology department and statements from involved doctors have been recorded. In light of this incident, authorities have advised other rural hospitals in Gorakhpur district to disinfect their operating theaters and surgical areas.