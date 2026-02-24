93,000 adult women reported missing in Maharashtra in 2 years

Efforts to trace missing people

The numbers climbed from 2024 to 2025, with both adults and minors affected.

Police have launched special drives like Operation Muskaan and Operation Shodh to trace missing people—together helping find thousands of minors and women.

Plus, programs like Bharosa centers and Police Kaka-Didi are working to support families and teach kids about safety.

The state says it's stepping up efforts so fewer people go missing in the future.