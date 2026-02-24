93,000 adult women reported missing in Maharashtra in 2 years
In the past two years, Maharashtra saw over 93,000 adult women reported missing—a number that averages out to about 129 adult women disappearing every single day.
The Devendra Fadnavis-led government informed the Assembly in a written reply on February 24, noting that while about 72% were eventually found, the scale of the issue is still pretty alarming.
Efforts to trace missing people
The numbers climbed from 2024 to 2025, with both adults and minors affected.
Police have launched special drives like Operation Muskaan and Operation Shodh to trace missing people—together helping find thousands of minors and women.
Plus, programs like Bharosa centers and Police Kaka-Didi are working to support families and teach kids about safety.
The state says it's stepping up efforts so fewer people go missing in the future.