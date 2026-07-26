'Just the beginning': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke posts video message
What's the story
Abhijeet Dipke, the 30-year-old leader of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has celebrated a major milestone in his movement. The CJP was founded in May as a satirical response to a comment by the Chief Justice of India. The party quickly gained traction among India's Gen Z and led protests at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. Dipke posted a video message reminding his followers that this is "just the beginning," adding, "The Cockroach Janata Party has a long way to go."
Protest impact
CJP's protest and government response
The CJP's protest focused on demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, the Education Minister.
The protesters held him responsible for the NEET paper leak and the subsequent suicide of aspirants.
After 37 days of protests, Pradhan resigned, and the government accepted other demands of the CJP, namely compensation to families of aspirants who died by suicide and the removal of cases against students involved in the protest.
Gratitude expressed
Dipke thanks supporters, addresses critics
In his video message, Dipke thanked his supporters and those whose criticism helped him improve through their legitimate questions.
He said, "All the people who were waiting for Jantar Mantar for 37 days, I want to thank each and every one of you."
He also apologized for not being able to thank everyone personally due to his health issues.
Twitter Post
Dipke's video message
CJP Founder @abhijeet_dipke releases a video thanking everyone who made the huge victory of the youth possible.— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 26, 2026
He also thanks all critics for helping him improve, and eventually deliver on the promise of the Cockroach Janta Party’s first campaign. #ANewDay pic.twitter.com/1JQNozymLo