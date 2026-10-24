A4 posters criticizing government appear on Delhi Metro train
India
Some unexpected drama on the Delhi Metro: A4 posters criticizing the government popped up on a train running on the Airport Express Line.
Spotted on October 20, these black-and-white posters carried messages like "You Can Change Your Own Life" and "Dissatisfied? You Are Not Alone," along with nine claims about national changes, and a QR code linking to an online group.
Operator finds posters, police file FIR
The posters were found by a train operator while inspecting the train from inside the cabin between New Delhi and Yashobhoomi stations.
Police filed an FIR against unknown people, and both local police and the Special Cell are digging into how these posters got there.
Police seized the posters, but the search for who put them up is still very much on.