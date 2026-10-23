Afghanistan's Rashid Khan surpasses 150 ODI wickets in Asia: Stats
What's the story
Afghanistan cricket team's Rashid Khan floored Zimbabwe with a 3-fer in the final of the ODI Tri-Nation Series on Friday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Rashid picked up 3/41 from 10 overs as Afghanistan dismissed Zimbabwe for a score of 169. It was another fine performance from the premier spinner, who finished this tournament with a tally of 11 scalps from three matches.
Information
Rashid shines for his side
Rashid joined the party late but made his presence felt. His first scalp was that of Brad Evans in the 30th over. Newman Nyamhuri was his next victim with Zimbabwe being 130/8. In his final over, he dismissed half-centurion Sikandar Raza to end strongly.
Numbers
Rashid races to 237 ODI wickets
Before this spell of 3/41, Rashid claimed 4/31 versus Bangladesh and 4/17 versus Zimbabwe in this series.
In 126 matches, Rashid has amassed 237 wickets at 18.9.
As per Cricinfo, Rashid has recorded 57 wickets against Zimbabwe from 26 matches at 13.45.
Notably, Rashid has surpassed 150 ODI scalps in Asia (151). He averages 18.81 from 78 matches.
80 of his wickets in Asia have come in the UAE.