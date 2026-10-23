Afghanistan's Rashid Khan surpasses 150 ODI wickets in Asia: Stats

Before this spell of 3/41, Rashid claimed 4/31 versus Bangladesh and 4/17 versus Zimbabwe in this series.

In 126 matches, Rashid has amassed 237 wickets at 18.9.

As per Cricinfo, Rashid has recorded 57 wickets against Zimbabwe from 26 matches at 13.45.

Notably, Rashid has surpassed 150 ODI scalps in Asia (151). He averages 18.81 from 78 matches.

80 of his wickets in Asia have come in the UAE.