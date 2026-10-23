Gunmen open fire during funeral at Jordan church, killing 6
What's the story
At least six people have been killed, and 28 others wounded after gunmen open fire during a funeral at the Hamoud church in Jordan's Karak governorate on Friday. Eyewitnesses reported hearing an explosion as the funeral procession began, followed by masked gunmen storming the church and opening fire. Jordan's King Abdullah called shooting a "terrorist act" and vowed to "harshly" respond against those responsible.
Ongoing investigation
Manhunt launched for suspects
Jordan's Public Security Directorate said that security forces have launched a manhunt for two suspects involved in the attack.
The assailants reportedly fled the scene after firing continuously for five minutes.
A funeral attendee said one of the assailants carried a pistol and the other carried an AK-47 Kalashnikov rifle.
No group has claimed responsibility for this heinous act as of now.
Royal response
Jordan's King Abdullah II vows to confront attack
"Some guys were standing outside the church before two people got out of a vehicle and started shooting," Tamer Halasa, an eyewitness, told Al-Mamlaka television.
"We were more than 150 people inside and outside the church," Halasa added.
King Abdullah II has said authorities would "confront the terrorist act that targeted Karak with the harshest penalties."
Community resilience
Karak is home to both Christians and Muslims
While sectarian attacks in Jordan are rare, Karak has come under attack in the past.
In 2016, a gang of ISIL (ISIS) members holed up in a Crusader-era castle and killed 10 people, including security officers and a Canadian tourist.
Jordanian security personnel ultimately shot and killed the attackers.
Christians, with around 300,000 people, make up a minority of Jordan's population of roughly 11.5 million.