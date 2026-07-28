A.A. Rahim asks SC to bar Delhi police facial recognition
India
Rajya Sabha MP A.A. Rahim has asked the Supreme Court to stop Delhi Police from using facial recognition technology and heavy surveillance during the recent NEET-UG protests, which started after paper leaks and were linked to the Cockroach Janta Party.
He says these practices cross a line, violating privacy rights guaranteed by the Constitution.
Petition highlights unregulated police surveillance
The petition highlights how police used smart glasses, drones, CCTV cameras, and even fingerprint apps, often without clear legal backing.
RTI findings show there was no privacy check done, and tools meant for missing persons were used on protesters instead.
Rahim's team wants an immediate ban on these technologies, arguing they put everyone's rights at risk.