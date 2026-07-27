Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi wins India's sixth medal at CWG 2026

Bindyarani started her snatch round with a successful 83kg lift, then increased it to 85kg on her second attempt, and finally lifted 87kg on her third attempt.

She then lowered her opening clean-and-jerk attempt from 113kg to 112kg but failed to register a lift on her first try.

The Indian responded by lifting 112kg on her second attempt for a total of 199kg. She took a final shot at 115kg in pursuit of silver but could not complete the lift.