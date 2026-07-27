Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi wins India's sixth medal at CWG 2026
What's the story
Bindyarani Devi won the bronze medal in the women's weightlifting 58kg event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow on Monday. Bindyarani lifted a total of 199kg in the snatch as well as the clean and jerk rounds combined, securing her place on the podium. Nigeria's Rafiatu Folashade claimed gold with an impressive total lift of 229kg, while Canada's Ann-Sophie Taschereau took silver with a combined lift of 215kg. This took India's overall CWG 2026 medal tally to six.
Outcome
Total lift in women's 58kg final
Bindyarani started her snatch round with a successful 83kg lift, then increased it to 85kg on her second attempt, and finally lifted 87kg on her third attempt.
She then lowered her opening clean-and-jerk attempt from 113kg to 112kg but failed to register a lift on her first try.
The Indian responded by lifting 112kg on her second attempt for a total of 199kg. She took a final shot at 115kg in pursuit of silver but could not complete the lift.
Previous accolades
Bindyarani's achievements and inspiration
Bindyarani, who hails from Manipur, had won gold at the Commonwealth Championships in 2019 and a silver in its 2021 edition.
She also bagged the silver medal at the Asian Championships in 2023 as well as another silver at the Commonwealth Championships in 2025.
Her childhood dream was to be like Mirabai Chanu, an Olympic medalist who personally advised her on diet when she neglected nutrition for fast food.
Medals
India's medals at CWG 2026
As mentioned, this was India's sixth medal at the ongoing CWG in Glasgow.
Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver in women's weightlifting 53kg), Mirabai Chanu (gold in women's weightlifting 48 kg), Muthupandi Raja (silver in men's weightlifting 65 kg), Rishikanta (silver in men's weightlifting 60 kg), and Jhandu Kumar (bronze in para powerlifting) are the other medalists so far.