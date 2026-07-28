Talks continue, but force remains on table: Trump warns Iran
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has warned that military action against Iran could resume if diplomatic efforts fail. Speaking to reporters, Trump said there was a "good chance" of reaching a deal with Iran but reiterated that military action remains an option. "We're having good talks. I think there's a good chance that something could happen, and if it does, good," he said.
Tougher tone
Trump takes harder line on Iran
Later, at a campaign rally in Michigan, Trump took a harder line on Iran.
"You can't bribe them. You've got to beat them, and we'll beat the hell out of them," he said.
Amid Trump's tough words, tensions in the region remain high with drone attacks reported from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Iraq.
Policy shift
US halted air campaign against Iran
The US had halted its two-week air campaign against Iran on Saturday, marking a surprise policy shift after nearly five months of conflict.
Iran denied reports of seeking talks with Washington but confirmed messages were exchanged through mediators.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia claimed to have intercepted drones targeting its petroleum facilities and accused Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq of the attacks.
Pipeline attack
Yemen's Houthi movement claimed responsibility for attack on Saudi Arabia
Yemen's Houthi movement also claimed responsibility for an attack on Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline.
The group said the attack was in retaliation for Saudi drone operations.
Tehran insisted it still controls the Strait of Hormuz, a major global oil shipping route, which remains a point of contention with Washington.
Approval rating
Conflict becomes political issue in the US
The conflict has also become a political issue in the United States ahead of the November midterm elections.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Trump's approval rating rising to 37%, even as around two in three Americans disapproved of his military campaign against Iran.
Reports say Trump's decision to suspend bombing came after advice from military commanders who believed the operation had reached the limits of what it could achieve.
Military concerns
Officials warn US military running out of suitable targets
Officials reportedly warned that the US military was running out of suitable targets and raised concerns over a depletion of air munitions.
However, Trump rejected claims of ammunition shortages, saying stocks were being replenished quickly after supplies had been sent to Ukraine.
He added that he wanted more advanced weapons for the military.