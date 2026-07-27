Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's notable achievements over the years

Among her first breakthroughs was winning gold at the 2013 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Malaysia. She lifted 166kg in the women's 48kg event.

Chanu then shone at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Competing in the women's 48kg category, she lifted a total of 170kg to win the silver medal.

Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu, two years older than Mirabai, won gold with a total lift of 173kg.