Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinches her third CWG gold medal

As mentioned, Chanu claimed her fourth medal at the Commonwealth Games.

She won silver in the 2014 Glasgow event (women's 48kg), apart from winning the gold medal in Gold Coast 2018 (women's 48kg) and Birmingham 2022 (women's 49 kg).

Last year, Chanu secured gold at the 2025 Commonwealth Championships in Ahmedabad (women's 48kg). She also finished second in the World Championships.