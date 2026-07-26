Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinches her third CWG gold medal
What's the story
In a historic development, Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinched her third Commonwealth Games (CWG) gold medal on Sunday. Chanu topped the women's weightlifting 48kg event at the 2026 Glasgow Games. Lifting a staggering 85kg in her final snatch attempt, she set a new Commonwealth Games record. Chanu, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics silver medalist, secured her 4th CWG medal. Here are further details.
Form
Chanu adds to her CWG medal tally
As mentioned, Chanu claimed her fourth medal at the Commonwealth Games.
She won silver in the 2014 Glasgow event (women's 48kg), apart from winning the gold medal in Gold Coast 2018 (women's 48kg) and Birmingham 2022 (women's 49 kg).
Last year, Chanu secured gold at the 2025 Commonwealth Championships in Ahmedabad (women's 48kg). She also finished second in the World Championships.
Information
Third medal for India
Chanu became the third Indian to win a medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Earlier in the day, Rishikanta Singh won silver in the men's weightlifting 60 kg event. On July 24, Jhandu Kumar secured the bronze medal in para powerlifting (men's heavyweight).