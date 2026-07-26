CWG 2026: India's Rishikanta Singh bags silver medal in weightlifting

Rishikanta Singh shone in the 2026 CWG men's 60 kg weightlifting final.

He lifted 116kg, 119kg, and 121kg in his three snatch attempts, the opening discipline. Singh's third attempt set a new CWG record, eventually matched by Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Bin Kasdan.

Singh then successfully lifted 143kg in the clean and jerk but failed at 151kg, finishing with a 264kg total.