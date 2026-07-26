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Home / News / Sports News / CWG 2026: India's Rishikanta Singh bags silver medal in weightlifting
CWG 2026: India's Rishikanta Singh bags silver medal in weightlifting
Singh lifted 264 kg in the Men's 60 kg weightlifting event

CWG 2026: India's Rishikanta Singh bags silver medal in weightlifting

By Parth Dhall
Jul 26, 2026
04:40 pm
What's the story

In a major development, Indian weightlifter Rishikanta Singh bagged the silver medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG). Singh lifted 264 kg in the Men's 60 kg weightlifting event in Glasgow on Sunday. His snatch mark was 121kg, a new CWG record. He had entered the event as one of the favorites after winning gold at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad last year.

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India's second medal at CWG 2026

Outcome

How Singh fared in the final

Rishikanta Singh shone in the 2026 CWG men's 60 kg weightlifting final.

He lifted 116kg, 119kg, and 121kg in his three snatch attempts, the opening discipline. Singh's third attempt set a new CWG record, eventually matched by Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Bin Kasdan.

Singh then successfully lifted 143kg in the clean and jerk but failed at 151kg, finishing with a 264kg total.

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Information

A look at final results

As per the final standings, Mohamad Aniq Bin Kasdan won the gold medal, lifting 266kg, two more than Singh. Meanwhile, Kenya's Joshua Amunga Mboya bagged the bronze medal with a 260kg total.

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Profile

Who is Rishikanta Singh?

Rishikanta Singh, born on July 5, 1998, hails from Manipur.

The weightlifter made his Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham 2022 in the men's 55kg category. After missing out on a medal, he shifted to the 60kg category.

Last year, Singh won gold at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad. He made a national record total of 271kg, topping the standings.

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