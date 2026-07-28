'No protester will be left alone': CJP cites government assurance
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has claimed that the government has assured them of protecting protesters from legal action. The assurance came after a late-night meeting between CJP representatives and government officials. "No protester will be left alone. We are all in this together," the party said, adding that notifications guaranteeing protection would be issued by more states.
Protester protection
Copies of Bihar, Assam notifications shared during meeting
CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said the government reiterated its commitment to withdraw cases against protesters and release those detained.
"Hours after our press conference, Government's representatives met us. The meeting lasted for 2-3 hours," Das said in a post on X.
He added that copies of Bihar and Assam notifications guaranteeing FIR withdrawals were shared during the meeting.
Twitter Post
CJP chief spokesperson reveals issued government notification
#Important: 1 AM update.— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 27, 2026
Hours after our press conference, Government’s representatives met us. The meeting lasted for 2-3 hours. They shared copies of the Bihar and Assam notifications guaranteeing FIR withdrawals, no action in future, and release of all detainees and… pic.twitter.com/G7WcHHcfAs
Notification expansion
CJP pushing for similar notifications from other states
Das said discussions were held to get similar notifications from other state governments.
"We sat together and discussed which other state governments could issue similar notifications so that no harm comes to protesters," he said.
The party also plans to continue pushing for the protection of all protesters, with Das assuring that they would ensure no legal action is taken against any protester involved in demonstrations.
Protest continuation
CJP threatens to resume protests over police action against protesters
The CJP had earlier threatened to resume protests over alleged police action against demonstrators.
Despite assurances during negotiations, protesters continued to face police action in some areas.
"We are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protestors," CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said in a post on X.
He demanded immediate withdrawal of all cases against protesters and warned of resuming protests if the agreement wasn't implemented.
Twitter Post
CJP earlier threatened to resume protests
Dear @JPNadda @DrJitendraSingh ji,— Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) July 27, 2026
We are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protestors. Hundreds of students have been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds are being surveilled/harrassed in Delhi and other states. Multiple…