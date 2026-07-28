Loading...
Home / News / India News / 'No protester will be left alone': CJP cites government assurance
'No protester will be left alone': CJP cites government assurance
CJP representatives met government officials late at night

'No protester will be left alone': CJP cites government assurance

By Snehil Singh
Jul 28, 2026
08:43 am
What's the story

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has claimed that the government has assured them of protecting protesters from legal action. The assurance came after a late-night meeting between CJP representatives and government officials. "No protester will be left alone. We are all in this together," the party said, adding that notifications guaranteeing protection would be issued by more states.

Protester protection

Copies of Bihar, Assam notifications shared during meeting

CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said the government reiterated its commitment to withdraw cases against protesters and release those detained.

"Hours after our press conference, Government's representatives met us. The meeting lasted for 2-3 hours," Das said in a post on X.

He added that copies of Bihar and Assam notifications guaranteeing FIR withdrawals were shared during the meeting.

Twitter Post

CJP chief spokesperson reveals issued government notification

ADVERTISEMENT

Notification expansion

CJP pushing for similar notifications from other states

Das said discussions were held to get similar notifications from other state governments.

"We sat together and discussed which other state governments could issue similar notifications so that no harm comes to protesters," he said.

The party also plans to continue pushing for the protection of all protesters, with Das assuring that they would ensure no legal action is taken against any protester involved in demonstrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protest continuation

CJP threatens to resume protests over police action against protesters

The CJP had earlier threatened to resume protests over alleged police action against demonstrators.

Despite assurances during negotiations, protesters continued to face police action in some areas.

"We are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protestors," CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said in a post on X.

He demanded immediate withdrawal of all cases against protesters and warned of resuming protests if the agreement wasn't implemented.

Twitter Post

CJP earlier threatened to resume protests

ADVERTISEMENT