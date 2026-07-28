Jantar Mantar violence: 989 identified protesters have criminal records
What's the story
At least 20 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in connection with the violence that erupted during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest, Hindustan Times reported. The protests, held at Jantar Mantar, turned violent on July 20 when protesters attempted to march toward Parliament. Delhi Police officials said 989 out of 2,873 people identified through CCTV footage had criminal records. Among those identified were 101 accused in murder cases and 284 involved in dacoity and robbery cases.
Protest demands
What was the protest about?
The CJP's protests were triggered by the scrapping of the NEET exam over alleged paper leaks. The protesters demanded the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and reforms to the examination system.
After activist Sonam Wangchuk joined an indefinite hunger strike, thousands tried to march toward Parliament but were stopped by police who used lathi charges, tear gas, and pellet guns.
Protest resolution
Government accepted some key demands
The government later accepted some key demands, including Pradhan's resignation and the formation of a task force to reform the examination system.
The CJP called off its protest on July 25 after receiving assurances from the government that no legal action would be taken against protesters.
However, they threatened further protests unless all FIRs were withdrawn and detained students were released.
Withdrawal demand
CJP spokesperson demands immediate withdrawal of FIRs
CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka demanded immediate withdrawal of FIRs and release of detained students.
"We demand that all the FIRs against the protestors be immediately withdrawn," he wrote on social media platform X.
Fellow spokesperson Saurav Das reported a late-night meeting with government officials assuring that students would not face police action.
All India Students' Association national president Neha Bora highlighted ongoing detentions in Bihar, saying it was unacceptable to charge protesting students with serious offenses like attempted murder.