Aabid Hussain Nengroo booked in Anantnag after ₹8.25L cheating allegation
India
Aabid Hussain Nengroo, who is a BJP district general secretary in Anantnag, has been booked after a local man claimed he was cheated out of ₹8.25 lakh.
The man says Nengroo promised him a government job as a special police officer and permission to set up tents for the Amarnath Yatra, but nothing came through.
Police have registered an FIR and are looking into it.
BJP confirms Nengroo, vows no shielding
The BJP confirmed Nengroo's role in the party and said anyone found guilty will not be shielded, but also reminded everyone that an FIR is not proof of guilt: legal steps need to play out.
This comes just weeks after another local BJP leader was suspended over similar allegations, putting more attention on party leadership issues in Kashmir.