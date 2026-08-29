Aabid Hussain Nengroo booked in Anantnag after ₹8.25L cheating allegation

Aabid Hussain Nengroo, who is a BJP district general secretary in Anantnag, has been booked after a local man claimed he was cheated out of ₹8.25 lakh.

The man says Nengroo promised him a government job as a special police officer and permission to set up tents for the Amarnath Yatra, but nothing came through.

Police have registered an FIR and are looking into it.