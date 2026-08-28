Nepal floods: Death toll at 469, fresh warnings issued
What's the story
Nepal and China have issued fresh warnings of possible flooding in the Himalayas. This comes after two lakes formed on either side of their border threaten to burst. The flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district have already claimed 469 lives, with more than 1,400 people still missing. In neighboring Tibet, three more fatalities were reported due to the devastating floods.
Rescue operations
India working to rescue citizens stranded in Nepal
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India is working with Nepal and China to rescue at least 178 missing Indians. The MEA has set up a special control room to coordinate these efforts.
21 Indians from Tamil Nadu have already been rescued.
Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government has suspended senior citizens' pilgrimage to Kathmandu till August 31 as a precautionary measure against the floods.
Ongoing monitoring
High alert in UP; Gandak, other rivers monitored in Bihar
In Bihar, the risk of flooding in rivers has decreased a day after the Nepal tragedy. However, authorities continue to monitor Gandak and other rivers downstream.
Uttar Pradesh has also sounded a high alert in Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts and deployed rescue teams to Nepal under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directions.
Global response
King Charles III, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres express sadness
Sri Lanka has announced $1 million in humanitarian assistance to Nepal.
King Charles III expressed being "heartbroken" over the situation at the Nepal-Tibet border.
The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also voiced deep sadness over the severe flooding in Nepal and China.
Local response
Other developments
Ravi Lamichhane, president of Nepal's ruling Swatantrata Party, has convened an all-party meeting to discuss coordinated rescue and relief operations.
The Vishva Hindu Parishad has also appealed for public support for relief efforts in Nepal.
In India, the Chandigarh administration has asked citizens to report missing residents after the floods.