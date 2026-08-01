Asian Games 2026: Five Indian athletes to watch out for

Mirabai Chanu will lead a five-member Indian weightlifting contingent at the Asian Games.

With her consistency and experience, Chanu will be one of the favorites to bag a medal for India at this event.

32-year-old Chanu bagged the gold recently at 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Chanu, who is a four-time CWG medalist, and a one-time Olympic silver medal winner, is chasing her maiden podium finish at the Asian Games.