Asian Games 2026: Five Indian athletes to watch out for
What's the story
The Asian Games 2026 is set to start from September 19, 2026 and will continue till October 4. The event will be held in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. India would be participating for the 20th time at Asian Games. Notably, there will be 35 sports in which India will participate. Ahead of a cracking event, we decode 5 Indian athletes to watch out for.
#1
Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting)
Mirabai Chanu will lead a five-member Indian weightlifting contingent at the Asian Games.
With her consistency and experience, Chanu will be one of the favorites to bag a medal for India at this event.
32-year-old Chanu bagged the gold recently at 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Chanu, who is a four-time CWG medalist, and a one-time Olympic silver medal winner, is chasing her maiden podium finish at the Asian Games.
#2
Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw)
India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal at 2026 CWG.
Neeraj finished behind Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga.
Neeraj is a two-time medalist at Asian Games (gold in 2018 and 2022). He will chase a 3rd successive gold.
The javelin star combines extraordinary athleticism with consistency, producing powerful throws under immense pressure.
Neeraj is a two-time Olympic medalist and remains a star attraction.
#3
Manu Bhaker (shooting)
Manu Bhaker has emerged as one of India's brightest shooting stars, bringing confidence and composure to major competitions.
Bhaker's sharp instincts and competitive mentality make her a serious medal contender.
With valuable international experience behind her, she will attract plenty of attention at the Asian Games.
Bhaker will be competing in both the women's 10m air pistol and 25m pistol events.
At the 2022 Asian Games, she won gold in 25m pistol team event. She is also a two-time Olympic medalist.
#4
Antim Panghal (wrestling)
21-year-old Antim Panghal represents the new generation of Indian wrestling talent, combining technical skill with an aggressive competitive approach.
She has impressed largely and possesses the determination required for high-pressure tournaments.
Her ability to adapt during bouts and maintain intensity throughout makes her a fascinating athlete to follow.
At the Asian Games, Panghal will look to turn promise into a significant medal-winning performance.
She won a bronze medal in the 53kg event at 2022 Asian Games.
#5
Lovlina Borgohain (boxing)
India's Lovlina Borgohain won the silver medal at the 2026 CWG.
She will now be eager to perform strongly in the 75kg category at the Asian Games.
She was a silver medalist at the 2022 Asian Games and will aim to bag gold this time around.
Meanwhile, Lovlina won the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in welterweight category.