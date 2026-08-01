Neeraj Chopra lands silver medal at 2026 Commonwealth Games: Stats

Neeraj started off with a 80.97m throw before on his second attempt, the Indian javelin ace notched up a season best of 85.83m.

An 81.29m throw from Neeraj on his third attempt helped him remain

His 4th throw was a sound 80.73m in difficult conditions.

Neeraj didn't want to register his 5th throw and stepped over the line.

He faltered in his final throw.