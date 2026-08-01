Neeraj Chopra lands silver medal at 2026 Commonwealth Games: Stats
What's the story
India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has won the silver medal at 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow. Neeraj finished behind Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga, whose monstrous 2ndhrow of 89.75m was enough for him to land the prestigious gold medal. Meanwhile, Yash Vir Singh of India finished 3rd with a final throw of 85.41m. He was 7th until his final throw, jumping four places.
Summary
Summary of Neeraj's performance
Neeraj started off with a 80.97m throw before on his second attempt, the Indian javelin ace notched up a season best of 85.83m.
An 81.29m throw from Neeraj on his third attempt helped him remain
His 4th throw was a sound 80.73m in difficult conditions.
Neeraj didn't want to register his 5th throw and stepped over the line.
He faltered in his final throw.
Honors
Neeraj adds another feather to his illustrious cap
Neeraj claimed his 2nd CWG medal. He won the gold medal in the 2018 edition at Gold Coast. And now, he pocketed silver.
He is a two-time medalist at Asian Games (gold in 2018 and 2022).
Neeraj is a two-time Olympic medalist (gold in 2020, silver in 2024).
He has won two medals at the World Championships.
Neeraj finished 1st in 2022 Diamond League.
Information
Other achievements for Neeraj
Neeraj also won the gold medal at 2017 Asian Championships in Bhubaneshwar. He bagged the gold in 2016 edition of the South Asian Games in Guwahati. Neeraj has also won gold in U20 World Championships and silver in U20 Asian Championships (both in 2016).
Information
CWG 2026: India owns 23 medals after javelin throw event
Neeraj handed India their 12th silver medal in the ongoing competition. Meanwhile, with Yash Vir finishing third, India also claimed their sixth bronze medal. India now own 23 medals in the ongoing Glasgow event.