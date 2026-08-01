India's Lovlina Borgohain settles for silver at CWG 2026: Stats

Lovlina, who had a bye in the quarter-finals, had beaten Tuvalu's Tarona Taafaki 5-0 in the semis.

Versus Greentree during the final, the Australian boxer took an early lead with a 4-1 win in the first round.

Despite her heavily strapped left knee restricting movement, Lovlina managed to fight back and won the second round by a similar margin.

Ahead of the third round, three of the five judges were tied.

The final round was a fierce battle with both pugilists exchanging blows. However, it was Greentree who emerged victorious with a 4-1 win, securing the gold medal.