India's Lovlina Borgohain settles for silver at CWG 2026: Stats
What's the story
India's Lovlina Borgohain has won the silver medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG). She became the 7th Indian boxer to clinch a medal at CWG 2026 being held in Glasgow. Lovlina fell short against Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree, who won the contest 4-1 to dictate the show. Out of the six Indian female boxers, Lovlina was the only one to miss gold on Saturday.
Information
Indian women boxers rule the roost in Glasgow
Before Lovlina's silver medal glory, all five Indian women boxers bagged the prestigious gold medal. Preeti Pawar won in 54kg category. Jaismine Lamboria shone in 57kg category. And then, the trio of Sashi Chaudhary (51kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg), and Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) won gold medals.
Twitter Post
Silver showing!
A performance to be proud of. 🥈✨— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 1, 2026
In a contest that went right down to the wire, Lovlina Borgohain fought well to claim the elusive Commonwealth Games medal, finishing with silver in the Women’s 75kg category.
Let’s #Cheer4Bharat! 🇮🇳#WeAreTeamIndia | #TogetherWeDream pic.twitter.com/Sc4gpkzmmB
Performance
A look at Lovlina's performance
Lovlina, who had a bye in the quarter-finals, had beaten Tuvalu's Tarona Taafaki 5-0 in the semis.
Versus Greentree during the final, the Australian boxer took an early lead with a 4-1 win in the first round.
Despite her heavily strapped left knee restricting movement, Lovlina managed to fight back and won the second round by a similar margin.
Ahead of the third round, three of the five judges were tied.
The final round was a fierce battle with both pugilists exchanging blows. However, it was Greentree who emerged victorious with a 4-1 win, securing the gold medal.
Numbers
Lovlina adds maiden CWG medal to an illustrious cap
28-year-old Lovlina won her maiden CWG medal.
She is a silver medalist at the 2022 Asian Games.
Meanwhile, Lovlina bagged the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in welterweight category.
Lovlina has three medals, including a gold (middleweight) and two bronze (welterweight) at the World Championships.
She won the gold at 2022 Asian Championships (middleweight) besides two bronze in 2017 and 2021 (welterweight).