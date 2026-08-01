CWG: Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary and Sakshi Chaudhary win gold
What's the story
Indian boxers Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary, and Sakshi Chaudhary have won the gold medal in the women's 60kg, 70kg, and 51kg category respectively at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026. Ghanghas defeated Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh in a closely contested final match before Arundhati overcame Chantelle Reid of England. India have raced to five gold medals in boxing at CWG 2026 and sixth overall. Earlier, Sakshi downed England's Ruby White to clinch the gold medal on CWG debut.
Pathway
How Ghanghas defeated Al-Ahmadieh to win gold
Ghanghas started her final match on a slow note, losing the first round 2-3 to Al-Ahmadieh.
However, she made a strong comeback in the next two rounds, winning them by points and securing an overall victory with a split decision of 4-1.
Earlier in the semi-finals, Ghanghas had beaten England's Lucy Kings-Wheatley after both boxers won one round each with identical scores of 4-1.
Information
Arundhati's journey to the final
Before reaching the final, Arundhati had defeated Wales's Rosie Eccles in a closely contested semifinal. The win was a split decision victory, ending Eccles's unbeaten run since her 2022 title win. In the final, Arundhati dominated every round against Reid, securing a 5-0 victory by points.
Sakshi
Sakshi enjoys a stunning event, including a solid finale show
Sakshi's journey to the gold medal was nothing short of spectacular.
She recorded a unanimous 5-0 win over Northern Ireland's Caitlyn Fryers in the quarter-finals.
The semi-finals saw her defeat Amber Jane-Wall by an identical margin, securing her spot in the final.
In the final, Sakshi started strong and won the first round by unanimous decision. Despite a strong fightback from White in the second round, Sakshi managed to edge it 4-1 and stay in control.
Medal count
A look at Indian female boxers who have won gold
The ongoing CWG 2026 has already seen Indian female boxers win five gold medals. This is a significant improvement over previous editions where they had only won three golds combined.
The current tally of Indian female boxers who have won gold in boxing at the CWG includes Mary Kom (2018, Gold Coast), Nitu Ghanghas (2022, Birmingham), Nikhat Zareen (2022, Birmingham), Preeti Pawar (2026, Glasgow), Jaismine Lamboria (2026, Glasgow), Sakshi Chaudhary (2026, Glasgow), Priya Ghanghas (2026, Glasgow) and Arundhati Choudhary (2026, Glasgow).
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No. 3!
GOLD NO. 3!!— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 1, 2026
Sakshi secures the Gold Medal with a fabulous effort, with a 5-0 Unanimous win by points. Dominating the pack through the campaign!
Let’s #Cheer4Bharat #WeAreTeamIndia | #TogetherWeDream pic.twitter.com/2YMuogK3tB
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No. 4!
A fourth boxing gold for India! 🥇🥊🇮🇳— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 1, 2026
Priya Ghanghas has boxed her way to gold in the Women's 60kg event, pulling away in the closing stages to secure the title. Our boxers continue an outstanding campaign in the ring!
Let's #Cheer4Bharat! 🇮🇳#WeAreTeamIndia |… pic.twitter.com/susgvlHAZy
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No. 5!
The smiling assassin! 🥇🌟— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 1, 2026
Arundhati Choudhary packed a punch every step of the way to claim the Women’s 70kg title, taking India’s boxing gold tally to five.
A champion’s display from start to finish! 🥊
Let's #Cheer4Bharat! 🇮🇳#WeAreTeamIndia | #TogetherWeDream pic.twitter.com/gaYOCc31qi