CWG: Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary and Sakshi Chaudhary win gold

Ghanghas started her final match on a slow note, losing the first round 2-3 to Al-Ahmadieh.

However, she made a strong comeback in the next two rounds, winning them by points and securing an overall victory with a split decision of 4-1.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Ghanghas had beaten England's Lucy Kings-Wheatley after both boxers won one round each with identical scores of 4-1.