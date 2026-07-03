Aadhaar app now offers free email updates for 6 months
What's the story
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new feature on the Aadhaar App that allows users to add or update their email IDs. The service, which started on July 1, 2026, is free for six months. This means Indian residents can now change their email details without visiting an Aadhaar center.
User response
Over 2.5 lakh users updated their emails in 2 days
The new feature was launched on the Aadhaar App and has already seen a huge response from users. Within just two days of its launch, over 2.5 lakh people updated their email addresses using the platform. The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms, making it accessible to a wide range of smartphone users across India.
App features
Linking email with Aadhaar for smooth authentication
Apart from email updates, the Aadhaar App also allows users to update their mobile numbers and addresses. Linking an email ID with Aadhaar will enable users to receive real-time notifications for authentication requests. This makes the process smoother and more secure. Over 40 million people have updated their mobile numbers through this app, while around one million have updated their address details using it.
User encouragement
UIDAI urges residents to avail this facility
The UIDAI has urged residents to make use of this facility. "UIDAI encourages people to avail the benefit to add and update email IDs in Aadhaar," it said in a statement. The authority advised users to download or update the Aadhaar App on their mobile devices for easy access to these services.