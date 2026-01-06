Next Article
Aadhaar PVC card fee goes up to ₹75—here's what you need to know
India
Starting January 1, 2024, getting an Aadhaar PVC card will cost ₹75 instead of ₹50.
UIDAI says the hike covers higher costs for materials, printing, and delivery since the service launched in 2020.
The new price includes GST and speed post charges.
What's special about the Aadhaar PVC card?
It's a sturdy, credit-card-sized version of your Aadhaar that stands up to heat, water, and wear—way tougher than paper copies.
Security features like a tamper-proof QR code and hologram help keep your info safe.
How do you order 1?
Just hop onto the myAadhaar portal or use the mAadhaar app.
Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number, get an OTP on your registered mobile, and confirm your request.
Your new card will arrive by speed post at your registered address in about five working days.