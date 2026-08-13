Aahil Ibrani says immigration officer made him uncomfortable at airport
India
Aahil Ibrani, a gay content creator from Delhi, says an immigration officer made him uncomfortable at the airport while he was returning from Thailand.
In his Instagram videos, Ibrani shared that the officer asked him personal questions about where he lives, what he does for work, and whether he lives alone.
Officer asked for number, offered ride
According to Ibrani, things got awkward when the officer asked for his phone number and suggested dropping him home. He recorded a video of the encounter after it crossed professional lines.
The story has stirred up online conversations: some people think he should file a formal complaint, while others appreciated how calmly he handled it.