Chelsea set deadline for Manchester City to sign Enzo Fernandez
What's the story
Chelsea have given Manchester City a deadline until 5pm on Friday (BST) to make a move for midfielder Enzo Fernandez, as per Sky Sports News. The player is highly valued by Chelsea at £120 million and has six years remaining on his contract. If City fails to meet Chelsea's demands, the club will not sell Fernandez during this transfer window.
Transfer dynamics
City are in talks with Lille for Ayyoub Bouaddi
Manchester City are interested in signing Fernandez, who had a great rapport with Enzo Maresca during his time as Chelsea boss.
Meanwhile, Barcelona's interest in Rodri has opened up the possibility of City making a late move for Fernandez before the window closes.
The club is already in talks with Lille for Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi and have signed central-midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £116 million.
Player's stance
Chelsea have been linked with Bournemouth's Alex Scott
Fernandez was dropped for two games in April after he said he would welcome living in Madrid. He and his agent later apologized for the comments.
Chelsea have also been linked with Bournemouth's Alex Scott as a potential replacement for Fernandez, should he leave.
The club had signed Fernandez from Benfica in January 2023 for around £107 million.
Twitter Post
Enzo!
🚨 BREAKING: Chelsea fix Friday 5pm UK time deadline for Enzo Fernández exit. 💣— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2026
Manchester City in talks with his camp for days but #CFC made it clear: £120M fee with payment terms also communicated.
£120M by Friday at 5pm or Chelsea will not sell Enzo to Manchester City. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/l9epIca5cB
Transfer negotiations
Barcelona submit improved bid for Rodri
In other news, Spanish club Barcelona have submitted an improved bid of around €60 million (£51 million) for Rodri, after their initial offer was rejected by City.
The new offer is close to City's valuation of the 30-year-old midfielder.
Recently, City turned down an opening offer of £38.5 million from La Liga giants FC Barcelona for star midfielder Rodri, as per BBC Sport.
Twitter Post
Rodri!
🚨🔵🔴 Story from the morning confirmed by Manchester City sources: Barcelona new bid for Rodri, on the table.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2026
€60m proposal was sent last night, Man City want more but negotiations continue between clubs to get it done.
Barça remain optimistic, as always said. pic.twitter.com/krgtkRq7rd