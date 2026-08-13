Chelsea set deadline for Manchester City to sign Enzo Fernandez

Manchester City are interested in signing Fernandez, who had a great rapport with Enzo Maresca during his time as Chelsea boss.

Meanwhile, Barcelona's interest in Rodri has opened up the possibility of City making a late move for Fernandez before the window closes.

The club is already in talks with Lille for Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi and have signed central-midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £116 million.