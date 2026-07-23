Manchester City complete signing of Elliot Anderson for £116m: Details

Anderson expressed his determination to join Manchester City, saying he was "absolutely determined to make this move happen" when he got the chance.

"As soon as I knew [City] wanted me, I was absolutely determined to make this move happen," Anderson said after his official move.

"You want to test yourself at the highest level. Being at City means I have that opportunity. As soon as I arrive in Manchester after a break, I will be doing everything I can to establish myself in the City team."