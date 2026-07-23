Manchester City complete signing of Elliot Anderson for £116m: Details
What's the story
Elliot Anderson, a 23-year-old England midfielder, has officially joined Manchester City on a five-year deal. The transfer from Nottingham Forest was finalized after initial agreements were made during his FIFA World Cup stint with England. Although the move was initially set to make him the most expensive player in British football history, Morgan Rogers's subsequent £117 million transfer from Aston Villa to Chelsea has since taken that title.
Player's journey
Anderson determined to make this move happen
Anderson expressed his determination to join Manchester City, saying he was "absolutely determined to make this move happen" when he got the chance.
"As soon as I knew [City] wanted me, I was absolutely determined to make this move happen," Anderson said after his official move.
"You want to test yourself at the highest level. Being at City means I have that opportunity. As soon as I arrive in Manchester after a break, I will be doing everything I can to establish myself in the City team."
Global stage
City director of football calls Anderson 'outstanding young midfield talents'
Anderson also became a regular in Thomas Tuchel's England squad, playing every match at the World Cup.
Manchester City paid a club-record fee for Anderson, surpassing the £100 million they spent on Jack Grealish in 2021.
The deal was finalized just before England's Group L match against Panama during the World Cup.
City director of football Hugo Viana praised Anderson as "one of the outstanding young midfield talents in the world."
Words
'I can't wait to play for this club'
"I can't wait to play for this club," the 23-year-old Anderson said.
"It's a club built to win trophies and compete at the very top of the game. That is exciting for any footballer."
"I think they're winners, they're relentless, and that's the sort of team I want to be a part of. Over the last 10, 12 years, they've dominated, so that's why I wanted to join," he added.
Derby
'City have been the kings of Manchester'
Anderson, who was Manchester United's number one target this summer, is already relishing the prospect of playing in the Manchester derby.
"It's one of the biggest derbies in the world and for as long as I've known Manchester, City have been the kings of Manchester," said Anderson.
"It'll be a great fixture, and I can't wait to be involved in something like that."
Do you know?
Anderson is 2nd-most expensive British player in history
Anderson is the 2nd-most expensive British player ever. His £116m deal is only behind England teammate Rogers, who joined Chelsea recently from Villa in a £117m move.
Information
Anderson's club career in numbers
Anderson made 55 appearances for Newcastle United before joining Forest in the summer of 2024. Across two seasons at Forest, the player racked up six goals in 92 appearances. In the Premier League, he owns a total of 119 appearances.
Twitter Post
Choice!
Never in doubt 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/GI7Ud2ZT1L— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 23, 2026