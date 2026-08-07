Manchester City reject Barcelona's opening bid for midfielder Rodri: Details

Despite initial speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid, Barcelona emerged as the front-runner in the race for Rodri's signature.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Rodri opened doors to Barcelona, informing about his willingness to negotiate contract terms.

"Out of respect for Madrid, as they have been class, Rodri informed them that his decision is to join Barça", said Rodri's agent to El Larguero.

Barca decided to make a move fast, but City are holding out for more.