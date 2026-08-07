Manchester City reject Barcelona's opening bid for midfielder Rodri: Details
What's the story
Manchester City have turned down an opening offer of £38.5 million from La Liga giants FC Barcelona for star midfielder Rodri, as per BBC Sport. With Rodri wanting Barcelona, Man City are open to selling the Spaniard, but would demand a sizeable fee. The 30-year-old is in the last year of his contract at Etihad Stadium and has not yet signed a new deal. He has opened doors to a Barca move.
Transfer interest
Barcelona make move for Rodri
Despite initial speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid, Barcelona emerged as the front-runner in the race for Rodri's signature.
As per Fabrizio Romano, Rodri opened doors to Barcelona, informing about his willingness to negotiate contract terms.
"Out of respect for Madrid, as they have been class, Rodri informed them that his decision is to join Barça", said Rodri's agent to El Larguero.
Barca decided to make a move fast, but City are holding out for more.
Information
Barcelona working on new proposal
As per developments on Friday, Romano has said that negotiations between Barca and Man City for Rodri are underway. Direct talks are taking place between officials. Man City won't accept a package close to €50m offered by Barça, who are now working on new proposal to get the Spaniard.
Twitter Post
Rodri!
🚨🔵🔴 The negotiations between Barça and Man City for Rodri are underway; direct talks between officials rather than formal proposals.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2026
Man City won’t accept package close to €50m offered by Barça; already working on new proposal to get green light.
Rodri only wants Barça. 🔜 pic.twitter.com/JbrFw4VzQa
Career highlights
Midfielder's injury struggles and World Cup triumph
Rodri's career has been marred by injuries, including a serious knee injury that kept him out for most of the 2024-25 season and a hamstring issue that plagued parts of last season.
However, he made a strong comeback at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leading Spain to their second title and winning the coveted Golden Ball award.
Real
Real Madrid had initiated Rodri talks with Manchester City
On July 29, it was reported that Real had officially started negotiations with Man City for the transfer of midfielder Rodri.
The Spanish giants made their first approach for the 30-year-old, marking a major development in what has been a long-standing interest.
According to Romano, verbal discussions between the two clubs were underway.
Real told Man City that they were willing to spend over €50 million for Rodri.