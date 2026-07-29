Real Madrid initiate Rodri talks with Manchester City: Details here
What's the story
Real Madrid have officially started negotiations with Manchester City for the transfer of midfielder Rodri. The Spanish giants made their first approach for the 30-year-old, marking a major development in what has been a long-standing interest. According to Fabrizio Romano, verbal discussions between the two clubs are now underway. Real are ready to get the 2026 FIFA World Cup winner.
Strategic change
Mourinho's backing fuels Real Madrid's pursuit of Rodri
Real Madrid were preparing to make a move for Rodri, having the midfielder high in their list of targets.
This change comes as club president Florentino Perez has softened his long-standing stance on signing the Spain international.
Head coach Jose Mourinho has made Rodri his top midfield target, further pushing this potential transfer forward.
Financial readiness
Over €50m to be spent by Real Madrid for Rodri
Real Madrid have told Manchester City that they are willing to spend over €50 million for Rodri.
This figure matches earlier reports that suggested City could be open to negotiations if Rodri expresses a desire for a new challenge.
The willingness of Real Madrid to spend such a sum shows their serious intent in this transfer saga.
Contract talks
City's contract push for Rodri amid Real Madrid interest
Despite Real Madrid's interest, Manchester City are still keen on tying Rodri down to a new long-term contract.
However, the Spain international has not accepted the club's renewal proposal yet. Rodri's terms expire next June.
City are in talks with the 30-year-old and are optimistic these will prove successful, as per The Guardian.
Real
Real have been busy in the transfer window
Real have had a busy summer transfer window so far.
Real signed defender Ibrahima Konate, who was a free agent after leaving Liverpool.
Los Blancos also signed former Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva on a free transfer. The 31-year-old's contract at Man City expired at the end of last season.
Left-back Marc Cucurella joined Real from Chelsea in deal worth £51.8m.
Real also activated a €20m release clause to land Denzel Dumfries from Inter.
Meanwhile, Real are set to sign teenage sensation Yan Diomande. An agreement has been finalized with RB Leipzig for fee over €100m for the Ivorian winger.
Twitter Post
Approach!
🚨⚪️ Real Madrid have approached Manchester City for Rodri for the first time.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2026
Negotiations have started with verbal discussions between clubs.
Florentino Pérez has given approval to the deal after doors closed for months.
Real indicate they are ready to spend over €50m. pic.twitter.com/mf8HNldbcZ
Information
Rodri undergoes successful minor back surgery
City issued a statement on Tuesday, saying: "Rodri has undergone successful minor back surgery. The midfielder had been feeling discomfort for some time but has now undergone a procedure to address the issue and will now begin a short period of rehabilitation."
Do you know?
Rodri helped Spain win 2026 FIFA World Cup
The 30-year-old Rodri recently captained Spain to the 2026 FIFA World Cup victory and was awarded the tournament's Golden Ball for his outstanding performance. Spain defeated Argentina 1-0.