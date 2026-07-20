Spain beat Argentina to lift FIFA World Cup title: Stats
What's the story
Spain have been crowned the 2026 FIFA World Cup champions. Ferran Torres scored the lone goal of this contest in the 106th minute at MetLife Stadium. Argentina were reduced to 10 men in the 93rd minute with the sending off of Enzo Fernandez for a 2nd yellow card. Spain were the better side and finally broke Argentina's resistance to come out triumphs. Here's more.
Honors
2nd World Cup honor for Spain
Spain have won their 2nd World Cup trophy.
Before this, they won the trophy in 2010, beating the Netherlands 1-0 at extra-time.
Spain are now the 7th side to win the World Cup multiple times.
Spain went level with Uruguay and France (2 each).
Only Argentina (3), Italy (4), Germany (4) and Brazil (5) have won more honors.
ARG
Argentina lose their 4th FIFA World Cup final
By beating England 2-1 in the semis, Argentina reached their 7th World Cup final.
Before this edition, they reached the final in 1930, 1978, 1986, 1990, 2014 and 2022 respectively.
Argentina are 3-4 in terms of win-loss record in finals.
Argentina are three-time World Cup winners (1978, 1986 and 2022).
Meanwhile, they have ended as runners-up on four occasions (1930, 1990, 2014 and 2026).
Do you know?
A unique final between Spain and Argentina
As per Opta, the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina was the first ever summit clash in this global tournament between the reigning UEFA European champions, and the reigning CONMEBOL Copa America champions.