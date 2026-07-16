Argentina reach their seventh FIFA World Cup final: Key stats
What's the story
In a heart-wrenching turn of events, England were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals by Argentina. The match, held in Atlanta, saw the Three Lions leading 1-0. However, Enzo Fernandez's 85th-minute strike made it 1-1 with England being set up defensively since going up. A stoppage-time winner from Lautaro Martinez turned the tide and secured their place in the final against Spain on Sunday. Notably, Argentina, who will defend the crown, have reached their seventh final.
Match highlights
How the match panned out
A goalless first half didn't produce anything much with no shots on target from either side.
In the 2nd half, Anthony Gordon put England ahead in the 55th minute.
England manager Thomas Tuchel opted to made defensive substitutions and this backfired as Argentina dominated with desire and hunger.
A stunning comeback was made when Fernandez scored an equalizer from distance in the 85th minute.
Just seven minutes later, Martinez headed home the winner after a 2nd Lionel Messi assist.
Final
Argentina to face Spain in final
With this victory, Argentina will defend their title against European champions Spain in New Jersey on Sunday.
As per Opta, the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be the first ever summit clash in this global tournament between the reigning UEFA European champions, and the reigning CONMEBOL Copa America champions.
Finals
7th final as Argentina chase a 4th World Cup crown
Argentina will play in their seventh World Cup final.
Before this edition, they reached the final in 1930, 1978, 1986, 1990, 2014 and 2022 respectively.
Argentina are 3-3 in terms of win-loss record in finals.
Argentina are three-time World Cup winners (1978, 1986 and 2022).
Meanwhile, they have ended as runners-up on three occasions (1930, 1990 and 2024).
Information
Argentina go level with Brazil in terms of WC finals
Argentina have now gone level with Brazil in terms of World Cup finals (7 each). Notably, Brazil are 5-time winners of the competition. In terms of finals, only Germany have more (8). Germany have a 4-4 win-loss record in finals.
Do you know?
2026 FIFA World Cup: Argentina and Messi have been solid
In the ongoing World Cup, Argentina have won all of their 7 matches so far. Argentina have scored 19 goals in addition to conceding seven. Messi has led the show with 8 goals and 4 assists. He made two assists in the semis against England.