Argentina reach their seventh FIFA World Cup final: Key stats

A goalless first half didn't produce anything much with no shots on target from either side.

In the 2nd half, Anthony Gordon put England ahead in the 55th minute.

England manager Thomas Tuchel opted to made defensive substitutions and this backfired as Argentina dominated with desire and hunger.

A stunning comeback was made when Fernandez scored an equalizer from distance in the 85th minute.

Just seven minutes later, Martinez headed home the winner after a 2nd Lionel Messi assist.